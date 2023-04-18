As Santa Ynez Valley High School senior Gabriela Robles wraps up her last days on campus, her immediate goal as this year's Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation queen is to drum up support for the organization that for many years has supported her.
Continuing with tradition, and donning the crown, Robles will kick off a round of fundraising events as the nonprofit's 2023 royal representative.
Themed Wild West, the queen's four-week campaign will begin with a lunch and auction kickoff event at 12 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Riverview Park in Buellton. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.
Additional events include a "5% Friday" fundraiser on May 19, hosted by New Frontiers in Solvang; a luncheon and auction at Gainey Winery on May 19, and a final event dinner and action on June 2, at the Veterans Memorial Building.
For 67 years, Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation has raised millions of dollars to provide a wide range of sports programs and recreation facilities throughout the area, including the swimming pool at the high school, numerous school playgrounds, playing fields at Solvang School and funding for Sunny Fields Park.
"Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation has helped develop and continues to support many of the programs available to our youth in this valley," said Robles. "I have been competing in pole vault and high jump since I was a sophomore, and in the last year Santa Ynez Valley Youth Rec has helped provide us with amazing new pits for both."
Born and raised in the Valley, Robles reflects on a childhood spent playing soccer, basketball and volleyball, dancing with Los Olivos Dance Gallery, and cheering with the Youth Football League and four years at Santa Ynez High.
"I also grew up in 4-H and raised different animals including goats, sheep, rabbits, pigs and turkeys," she said. "4-H taught me a lot including leadership skills and how to give back to my community."
Robles is set to graduate in June and will take with her the many valued experiences gained in her hometown and pursue a degree in nursing at a four-year college, with the long-term goal of becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
In the meantime, the teen is focused on running a successful campaign, with a keen awareness of the time and effort that goes into organizing such events given her volunteer work since grade seven supporting numerous queen campaign events.
"There is no way to describe how grateful I am to be selected as this year's Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Queen," Robles said. "I am so excited to have a chance to represent such an amazing organization, and give back to the people who have given me and our community so much."