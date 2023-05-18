Twenty-three cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Fire Academy on May 17 at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
The ceremony marked the end of an 18-week academy consisting of 624 hours of classroom and field instruction for the cadets in Battalion 151. The ceremony was also an acknowledgment that the cadets had not only completed that training but met and exceeded the state and national certification training standards for Firefighter I Certification.
“You have taken your first step on a journey of public service,” said Fire Academy Coordinator Leonard Champion. “You have chosen to selflessly help others, and we are confident that you all will continue to carry that mindset forward as you enter your careers as firefighters.”
Before the ceremony, the cadets gave a live demonstration of the skills they learned during their time at the academy: running fire hoses, dousing burning cars and extricating mock victims from vehicle wrecks outside the PSTC’s burn tower.
With their newly earned certification in hand, the 23 cadets are now able to pursue their firefighting careers. Thirteen of the graduating cadets have already secured jobs as firefighters for various agencies across California.
“We all had one thing in common when we started the academy. We all dreamed of becoming firefighters,” said Battalion 151 Class president Kaden Groseclose. “The opportunity offered here at Hancock helped us achieve that dream.”
The full list of Battalion 151 graduates includes: Groseclose, Christian Belsaguy, Lucas Berryman, James Briley, Daniel Chan, Courtney Deurloo, Nicholas Donati, Alexander Fedyk, Gerald Guluarte, Nicholas Kitzmann, Lucas Lind-White, Gabriel Matsuura, Omar Mora-Salazar, Tobias Norby, Erick Nisich, Tobias Norry, Anthony Porcho, Baylee Rogers, Aidan Rohde, Sophie Simmons, Christian Stice, Christopher Borrayo, Keana Viss and Spencer Wood.