27 Days to Rodeo ...
Rebecca Asistin of Your Orcutt Youth Organization was the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen in 1989. Pictured with her from left to right is Butch Simas, John Knapp, Bob Pyche, and Clarence Minetti.
In 1974 Pyche was initiated into the Elks Lodge and he served his first year on the Queen Contest Committee in 1979. After a few years on the committee, he then became the Queen Contest Committee Chairman for 11 years until 1994. Pyche was also on the Elks Recreation Board of Directors from 1991 to 1994. We miss you Bob and we thank you for your loving dedication to the Queen Contest and to our community!
