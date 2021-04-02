You have permission to edit this article.
3-acre vegetation fire breaks out near Cachuma Lake, Santa Ynez River
breaking

3-acre vegetation fire breaks out near Cachuma Lake, Santa Ynez River

  • Updated
Crews are fighting a small vegetation fire that broke out Friday at Highway 154 and Cachuma Lake, near the Santa Ynez River.

Dubbed the 154 incident, the vegetation fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m., when several crews including personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire responded. 

The fire spread to approximately 3 acres before forward progress was stopped shortly after noon, according to emergency radio broadcasts. 

A fire investigator has been notified, and crews remain on scene. 

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

