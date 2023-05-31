Three Chumash properties in the Santa Ynez Valley have earned a Four Diamond rating by the American Automobile Association (AAA) and include the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel, Solvang's Corque Hotel and the Willows — the tribe’s fine-dining restaurant at the Chumash Casino Resort.
AAA evaluates and awards the designation to less than 10% of the exclusive class of hotels and restaurants across North America that it inspects, according to reports.
A resort spokesman said the Chumash Casino Resort Hotel has received the award every year since 2004, the Willows in consecutive years since 2005, and Corque Hotel since 2011.
“Our tribe is proud to be recognized once again for the fine hospitality and accommodations our guests experience at our hotels and restaurant,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“This is a testament to the strong leadership and talented team members who consistently provide a memorable experience for our guests. It’s an honor to achieve these AAA Four Diamond ratings.”