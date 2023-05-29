3 Days to Rodeo ...
Trick roper, team roper, reality television star, America’s Got Talent contestant, rodeo announcer ... Anthony Lucia has been there, done that!
Growing up, Lucia traveled and worked alongside his father Tommy Lucia, who taught him the tools of the entertainment trade. As he gained both confidence and skill, his father set up an independent show for them in Austin, Texas – 15 days, 3 shows a day, for 5 years.
We are incredibly grateful to have the legendary duo of Anthony Lucia and Bob Tallman announce at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo! We can’t wait to see you both!
