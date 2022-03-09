Three people were injured and a Clovis man was arrested on suspicion of DUI Tuesday following multiple vehicle collisions caused by a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 between Los Alamos and Buellton.
Dispatchers received a report of a vehicle, described as a 2018 Freightliner truck, heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Alisos Canyon Road at 7:39 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Keith Rogers.
Several near-miss collisions with the Freightliner, driven by 32-year-old Christopher Moreno, were reported by dispatch, which also reported a collision involving two other vehicles attempting to avoid the truck.
The impact of the collision ruptured the fuel tank of one of the vehicles, causing 50 gallons of diesel to leak onto the dirt shoulder, according to Rogers.
The Freightliner continued traveling southbound in the northbound lane for several more miles until it collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota truck, just south of the intersection of highways 101 and 154. The collision disabled both vehicles and caused the Freightliner to block the left northbound lane of Highway 101, resulting in a second leak of approximately 30 gallons of diesel fuel that leaked onto the dirt median.
The driver of the Toyota truck, identified as 44-year-old William Platte of Los Osos, sustained major injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle by Santa Barbara County Fire personnel before he was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via CalSTAR, according to Rogers.
Moreno and his passenger, identified as 31-year-old Cody Serrato, of Squaw Valley, were able to exit the Freightliner on their own and were later transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries, Rogers added.
California Highway Patrol officials believe alcohol and/or drug intoxication were factors in the collision, and Moreno was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The collision shut down a 3-mile section of the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from Buellton for several hours, until it reopened shortly before 5 a.m., according to Caltrans.
At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans officials conducted cleanup operations of the diesel fuel in both collision locations. The fuel did not impact any waterways, according to the CHP.
The Santa Maria CHP is investigating the collision near Alisos Canyon Road, while the Buellton CHP is investigating the collision near highways 101 and 154, according to Rogers.
Anyone with more information on either collision is asked to contact the Santa Maria CHP Office at 805-349-8728 and the Buellton CHP Office at 805-688-5551.