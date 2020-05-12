You are the owner of this article.
300-pound black bear removed from Lompoc neighborhood
300-pound black bear removed from Lompoc neighborhood

A black bear estimated to weigh around 300 pounds was captured and released by wildlife authorities Tuesday morning after roaming around a Lompoc neighborhood.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife initially responded to reports about the bear around 5:30 a.m. The bear, a male, was reportedly wandering around the 900 block of Lompoc's West Apple Avenue.

While Lompoc Police officers assisted with traffic control, Fish and Wildlife officers located the bear around 6:15 a.m. and used a dart gun to "begin the immobilization process," according to a Fish and Wildlife spokesman.

After getting hit with the dart, the bear climbed a backyard fence in the neighborhood, according to Fish and Wildlife Lt. Jamie Dostal, and the residents of that address were asked to remain inside and to move their dogs to a safer area.

Officers continued to monitor the bear and administered additional drugs to “ensure immobilization,” according to wildlife officials. Around 8 a.m., the bear was transported to an open-space area south of Lompoc.

The bear was in good health with no apparent injuries, according to wildlife officials. 

No injuries to humans or other animals were reported.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

