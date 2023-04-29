33 Days to Rodeo ...
Bull riding is one of the adrenaline-rushing PRCA events at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Come to the 80th Anniversary Elks Rodeo to see the cowboys and exciting action in person! You’ll undoubtedly see a bull rider like this 2013 contestant – hopefully he can hold on!
We would also like to spotlight the Far Western Tavern, a community staple founded by none other than Clarence and Rosalie Minetti, along with Rosalie’s cousin Richard Maretti and his wife Jean. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1958 and is considered a landmark of Santa Maria Style Barbecue. Thank you to the Far Western Tavern for all you do for us!
