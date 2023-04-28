34 Days to Rodeo ...
During the opening ceremonies of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, a skydiver lands in the arena with the American flag. Here is our talented skydiver from 2008 parachuting down with the flag unfurled in patriotic majesty. Thank you to Coca-Cola for providing amazing opening ceremonies for our rodeo performances!
Join us for this year’s 80th Anniversary Elks Rodeo and see our skydiver firsthand!
