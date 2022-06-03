Thirty-four inmates across both jails in Santa Barbara County have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began last month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.

The outbreak was first detected May 25 in the Main Jail's West House Module located on Calle Real in Santa Barbara and currently has a total of 20 inmates infected with the coronavirus, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Of those cases, Zick said 17 inmates were asymptomatic, while three inmates reported symptoms and inmates required hospitalization.

A second outbreak was detected May 28 at the Northern Branch Jail. Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors initially identified seven inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Zick.

Zick said a total of 14 inmates have tested positive for the virus in the Northern Branch Jail outbreak, with all of them in Housing Unit E. None of the inmates required hospitalization, although nine inmates reported symptoms while five were asymptomatic, according to Zick.

Since the outbreak, Zick said one inmate has been released, while 13 infected inmates remain in custody.

Zick said that as officials identify inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus, the inmates are moved into an area of the jail that has negative pressure cells and the remainder of the inmates of placed together in small groups that are separated from other inmates.

In addition, Zick said inmates are monitored by Wellpath for symptoms and those with severe symptoms or have underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Visitation remains suspended as a result of the outbreaks and after consulting with County Public Health officials, according to Zick. Additionally, Sheriff's officials are coordinating with the court and public defender's office to minimize spread of the coronarvirus.