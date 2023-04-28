Friday marked the first day of the 34th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which drew crowds of community members to the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Attendees were full of excitement for treats, trinkets and celebrating the top commodity in Santa Barbara County: the strawberry.

The festival, running from noon to 10 p.m. through Sunday, brings in visitors and game operators from all over California, such as Lynda Chadwick, who is operating a game called "High Striker" where attendees can test their strength and win a prize every time.

“This is my first time in this fair park and everybody seems really nice, they smile a lot and the kids are just really enjoying it," Chadwick said Friday.

At the entrance, Little Pete’s Farms was selling fresh-picked strawberries. By 2 p.m. Friday, the strawberries supplies were running low and Ana Ybarra, who was working the booth, said the strawberry season is behind schedule due the cold, wet weather earlier this year, resulting in a limited supply of the precious fruit. Unlike most years, where there is a seemingly endless supply of strawberries, this year is first come, first serve.

“Fruit that is picked the same day tastes much better than the ones that have been in the fridge,” said Ybarra. “We have to get up really early to pick up the berries so we can have them right here. Like I said, the only sad thing is we don't have a whole lot. It’s a festival where a lot of people come in and they come to buy berries and I don't know what is going to happen tomorrow.”

Monserrath Santos, who operates the ticket booth for the rides at the fair, says she recommends purchasing the wristbands that allow for unlimited rides, but it also depends on each case.

“They do have good deals on the tickets, but a lot of the kids like to go again and again,” said Santos. “So a lot of parents will get themselves tickets and purchase wristbands for the kids so they can keep getting on the rides."

Of course, a classic fair favorite was the caricature, allowing festival goers a memento of the day. This year, artist Natalia Avetisyam is working the Draw Some Faces caricature booth that provides not only a unique portrait, but an experience.

“We talk to people, exchange some jokes or stories while we draw them and try to interact with children as well,” said Avetisyam. “We have a lot of people who come back year after year to see how their kids grow and look at the pictures, too. It's just great entertainment for the whole family.”

As attendees enjoyed live music from The Sun Center Stage, Kristina Oliver, owner of Oliver Livestock, brought a water buffalo, zebra and five camels for attendees to get a close interaction and even a ride.

“This is a really unique opportunity to come where you get a real feel of how majestic they are," Oliver said of her animals. "They are family, we’re all family, we all live together and I love them just like my children.

“I think the weather is perfect, it's a good time to come out and enjoy the sunshine and the strawberries.”

Santa Maria resident Edith Gonzalez was seen enjoying the carnival rides with loved ones and recommended that people come out and enjoy a couple rides.

“Because of COVID, we weren't able to have it a couple of years ago so it's nice coming out and enjoying it for a bit with the kids,” said Gonzalez. “Our favorite rides are probably the Sizzler and G-Force.”

This year, the Santa Maria Fairpark introduced what it calls the community showcase, an opportunity for small and local businesses to have a booth at the festival for less than half the average cost.

Ellowyn Isaacson, community showcase coordinator and owner of Foxen Canyon Soap Company, has a booth at the showcase and says they wanted to include another part of the strawberry festival to be more interactive with the community.

“What I wanted to do was allow a lot more local vendors to come in and participate at the festival because traditionally it was the same types of vendors, the fun vendors you see at every fair, ” said Isaacson. “I did this event last year and it was really successful and I wanted to be able to invite other local makers and small businesses to come and join me.”

Isaacson points out how there are interactive nonprofits such as Family Search Center where people can trace their roots back and they have people speaking English, Spanish and Mixtec. Also present is the Children Discovery Museum, which offers robotic demonstrations, interactive Legos. Attendees may be lucky and win one of the hourly drawings that includes product giveaways from the local vendors.

“So it's just something that people can hang out with as a community and not just feel they have to purchase more and more and then it gives us as local vendors the opportunity to have conversations with the public that helps us grow our business,” said Isaacson.

General admission adult tickets, for those ages 12 through 61, are $15. Youth tickets, for those 6 to 11, and senior tickets, for those 62-and-up, are $13. Kids 5-and-under receive free admission every day. Carnival ride wristbands are $40. Tickets can be bought online and shown at the gate.

The fair park's arena will include a monster truck show on Saturday. Sunday will feature the Strawberry Festival Fiesta Day concert. Artists lined up for that include El Chapo de Sinaloa, Banda Machos, Banda Maguey, Hijos de Barron and Tapy Quintero. Strawberry Festival admission tickets do not include access to these events, as arena show tickets are sold separately.