36 Days to Rodeo ...
Thank you to the Santa Maria Pediatric Dental Group for sponsoring our Wrangler Stick Horse Race, which is held during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Sixty riders will be chosen overall, with 15 competing each day. To apply, download the application form on our website, elksrec.com, and return it to the Santa Maria Pediatric Dental Group office located at 570 East Betteravia Road, Suite C or call (805) 922-2888 for more details. Applications are open until Friday, May 5.
Do you recognize any of these kids from the 2014 Stick Horse Race? Comment below or DM us!
