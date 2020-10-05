38 residents, 24 staff test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Maria Post Acute

In an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute, 38 residents and 24 staff members have tested positive for the illness and at least one resident has died as of Monday, according to data from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Formerly the Santa Maria Care Center, the 55-bed facility on Cook Street holds the largest outbreak at a Santa Barbara County skilled nursing facility since the start of the pandemic.

The second-largest was identified at Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria, with 30 resident cases, 28 staff cases and 12 resident deaths.

Santa Maria Post Acute has not publicly released information about the outbreak or their response, and has not responded to requests for comment.

Per California Department of Public Health guidelines, skilled nursing facilities are required to quarantine all COVID-positive residents in a designated area separate from the healthy population, or to transport them to another facility for additional care.

In addition, facilities are encouraged to temporarily designate certain health care staff to positive patients in order to prevent further spread throughout the facility. The state or county public health departments may also provide personnel to assist with staff shortages.