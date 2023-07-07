The skies at Lompoc Airport will be dotted with yellow through the weekend as dozens of light aircraft model Piper Cubs take flight for the 39th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In that kicked off Friday and glides through Sunday.
Members of the public are invited to stop by for an up-close view of vintage biplanes and Piper Cub aircraft on display on the tarmac, and lay witness to the piloted flight proficiency games and contests that kick off in midair at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the City of Lompoc and the Lompoc Airport.
Owners and pilots of the distinctive yellow planes travel from all over the country each year for the Lompoc fly-in. Last year, 25 Cub owners from Washington state, Oregon and Nevada, as well as local plane owners and those from California's Central Valley were in attendance, according to event organizers.
The history of the small Piper J-3 Cub plane dates back to the early 20th century when Piper Aircraft manufactured the aircraft between 1937 and 1947 for extensive use during World War II. The plane has become the company's most-produced model, with nearly 20,000 built in the United States, according to reports.
The three-day annual event was launched in 1987 by Monte Finley and Bruce Fall to bring together Piper Cub collectors from near and far, to celebrate the historic World War II-era airplanes.
According to reports, the fly-in is the longest-running event of its kind.
Admission is free and will also feature souvenirs and concessions available for purchase, including a barbecue lunch that opens Saturday at 11 a.m.
The public also is invited Saturday at 6 p.m.to enjoy a Santa Maria Style Tri-Tip dinner for purchase.
For more information, visit www.westcoastcubflyin.com