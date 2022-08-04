The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Sponsor registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2BHRX7X.
Artist registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJNFFMX, or a printable form can be downloaded at mcusercontent.com/80a2d4c51404f60613b06462a/images/719c260c-0ba1-ec6a-e4e2-8ac0fdbc7218.jpg.
For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.