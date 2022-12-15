Four thousand pounds of tagged triploid rainbow trout were released into Cachuma Lake Monday, representing the second of four plantings for the 2022-23 stocking season.

Santa Barbara County Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trucked in the load from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms Inc. in Paynes Creek and released fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies.

“Cachuma Lake is one of the very few lakes that continues to have large trout plants," which Rich Tauber, local angler and professional Southern California fishing guide, said are double and triple the size of store-bought trout. "As soon as the fish hit the water, they immediately disperse to areas all over the lake in search of colder, deeper water. That doesn’t happen at all of the lakes."

The next trout plants are tentatively scheduled for the months of January and April 2023 to bring the total to 16,000 pounds over the remainder of the season, according to county parks officials.

County Parks recommend bait fishing, trolling, or casting artificial lures as possible methods for catching rainbow trout. The most common sizes caught at Cachuma Lake are reportedly between 12 and 21 inches.

Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

For those who plan to bring their own boating vessels, due to a 30-day quagga mussel restriction at the lake, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to their visit.

For boating information, visit www.countyofsb.org/639/Boating-Vessel-Requirements. For camping reservations and nature programs, go to www.sbparks.org