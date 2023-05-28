4 Days to Rodeo ...
Look at Dakota Eldridge, a steer wrestler from Elko, Nevada! He joined us at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 2022 and we look forward to seeing him again for the 80th Anniversary Rodeo next weekend!
Eldridge is a 9-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) with his first qualification in 2013. Since then, he has only missed one WNFR in 2018 because of a knee injury he sustained at the Cheyenne Frontier Days.
To see Dakota Eldridge and our other cowboys and cowgirls, purchase tickets ONLY from our website, elksrec.com!
#dakotaeldridge21 #bullrider #cowboy #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown