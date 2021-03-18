4 injured in 4-vehicle collision at Cold Spring Bridge; Hwy 154 reopened

Four people sustained minor to moderate injuries Thursday in a collision involving four vehicles near the Cold Spring Bridge, temporarily blocking Highway 154 until lanes reopened two hours later.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m., when several vehicles including two SUVs rear-ended each other, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The vehicles were waiting in line due to a construction zone at the bridge when a vehicle heading eastbound rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction.

Emergency units, including several Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a battalion commander, U.S. Forest Service fire engines and CalSTAR were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders noted that one vehicle sustained major front-end damage and a blown tire; another sustained rear-end damage; and another was possibly leaking gas, according to the CHP incident log.

Four people who weren't identified sustained injuries. Three had minor injuries and one was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response, according to Bertucelli.

The vehicles involved in the collision blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 154 until CHP officials reopened one lane at Cold Spring Bridge shortly after 10 a.m.

The CHP is continuing its investigation.