40 Days to Rodeo ...
In 1994 the Santa Maria Elks Recreation received an incredibly generous gift from Unocal – 107 acres with an approximate value at that time of nearly $125,000! Vice President John F. Doyle is displaying an aerial photo of the 107 acres with Elks Recreation members Clarence Minetti (General Chairman) and Curtis Tunnell.
The groundbreaking of the property was the following year on March 8, and this property is where the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is still held today!
