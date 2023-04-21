41 Days to Rodeo ...
To kick off the 50th Anniversary celebrations for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade in 1993, the Elks Color Guard rode on behalf of all Elkdom at the Tournament of Roses Parade. These women participated in many parades over the years. Thank you ladies for your dedication!
Pictured from left to right: Captain Vikki Lawrence, Jonnie Mideiros, Carol Biggs, Cass Wilson, Christy Kight, Jeannette Vaughn, Linda Tunnell, and Martha Rouse.
