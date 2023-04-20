42 Days to Rodeo ...
Coined the “smallest barrel man and rodeo clown” standing at 4 foot and 6 inches, Charlie “Too Tall” West joined the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade several times since the mid-80s. During this time he would entertain at local schools and hospitals, and in 1993 West was the Star of the Parade. Here is West receiving his belt buckle and posing with Clarence Minetti, the General Chairman. Thank you Charlie for all your years of service for us and our community!
