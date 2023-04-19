43 Days to Rodeo ...
The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo is proud to be a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) since 1948. The first PRCA Commissioner, Lewis Cryer, presented a special award to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo General Chairman, Clarence Minetti. Cryer was Commissioner from 1988 to 1998, during which time he helped turn rodeo around through his efforts regarding finances, administration, and public relations. Now we are honored to work with the current CEO, Tom Glause and his amazing team to put on the best rodeo we can.
