45 Days to Rodeo ...
Here is Leland “Butch” Simas, the Exalted Ruler in 1962. Simas and Clarence Minetti were birds of a feather and they certainly flocked together for many years to make our Rodeo one of the best in the country! Both men worked tirelessly with the rodeo since the early days, prepping the arena and the grounds and working to make the event ever bigger and better. Simas was an Elks Lodge Officer and was also the Assistant General Chairman to Minetti for several years. He also was the Vice President on the Elks Recreation Board of Directors. We can never thank Butch enough for all his years of dedication and service he willingly gave to our community.
