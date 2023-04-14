48 Days to Rodeo ...
In 2003 Audrey Fisher, of the Santa Ynez Valley Elks Youth Recreation, raised $140,003 which ensured her spot as the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen. All the candidates together raised $435,433. The other seven candidates who campaigned that year were Jamiemari Bulosan (Filipino Community of Santa Maria), Karen Fontaine (Your Orcutt Youth Organization), Becki Limon (American Legion Post 56), Valerie Rayas (Guadalupe Kiwanis Club), Marisa Salazar (Latin American Social Organization), Tanicesha Smith (United Black Student Union of California), and Michele Testa (Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria).
Sitting next to Fisher is Marvin Teixeira, a former Board Member and Arena Chairman of the Annual Elks Rodeo.
