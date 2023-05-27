5 Days to Rodeo ...
Ranked #3 in Bull Riding by the PRCA, Josh Frost is certainly making his mark in the rodeo world. In 2022 he joined us at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. So far in 2023, he has already won the BULLANZA (Guthrie, Okla.) and Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo.
Frost has also volunteered his time at our charity of choice, the Golden Circle of Champions. Thank you Josh for being one of our Golden Cowboys!
To see which bull riders will be competing in our roster this year, purchase your tickets online ONLY at elksrec.com to come watch the event! We look forward to seeing you there!
