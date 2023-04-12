50 Days to Rodeo ...
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce has been a constant supporter and endorser of the Elks Rodeo and Parade since its inception. Our partnership continues today with Glenn Morris, the President and Chief Executive Officer, along with his amazing team and the Board of Directors. Thank you for all you do for our Annual Rodeo!
Visit their website santamaria.com for more information.
