500 farmworkers will receive COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Maria on Sunday

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is partnering with community organizations to launch a vaccine pilot program on Sunday for hundreds of local agricultural workers as officials works to expand care to disadvantaged populations.

While agricultural workers and other individuals in Phase 1B are not officially eligible to receive the vaccine until Monday, 500 workers will be able to receive their first dose in Santa Maria the day prior, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) spokeswoman Rebeca Garcia said.

Leading up to the event, community organizations and agricultural leaders offered appointments directly to local workers, eventually booking up all 500 appointments, Garcia said.

"CAUSE was able to register 105 farmworkers for this upcoming Sunday," Garcia said. "We are excited for this pilot [vaccination] clinic to launch so we can continue improving our efforts to make this experience more comfortable."

At the clinic, nine interpreters will be available to provide translation in indigenous languages, and community organizations will be present to distribute further resources for farmworkers, she said.

Other Phase 1B groups eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday include teachers, child care professionals and emergency service personnel.

Weekend testing opportunities

Beginning this weekend, free, walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available every Saturday at the Santa Maria Health Center kiosk, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced Thursday.