56 Days to Rodeo ...
Throwback to when one of our wonderful Navy photographers got a little too close to the action of a bucking bull during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in 1960. Thank you to photographers like him, and the many PRCA photographers that have attended our rodeos over the years! Without their camera capabilities we wouldn’t have such wonderful captured memories covering eight decades of rodeo fun!
