59 Days to Rodeo ...
In 1970, actor Buck Taylor was one of the honorary grand marshals in the Santa Maria Elks Parade. Taylor is most well-known for his role in the television show Gunsmoke as Newly O’Brian, a gunsmith turned deputy marshal. He most recently acted in the hit television show Yellowstone as rancher Emmett Walsh. In between roles, he creates and sells his watercolor paintings to promote the Western heritage.
