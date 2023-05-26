6 Days to Rodeo ...
Tie down roper Hudson Wallace is “handling the slack” as he dismounts from his horse, meaning that he is absorbing the shock that comes from the abrupt stop instead of the horse and calf. Tying down is something that ranchers do all the time when they need to treat sick and injured calves.
During all performances of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, we have vets on-site in case of an emergency. Thank you to all the veterinary personnel who attend our rodeo and help us monitor and maintain our animals’ safety!
