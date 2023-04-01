61 Days to Rodeo ...
The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo was honored to have 1969’s Miss America, Judith Ann Ford, present to crown Cathy Avila of Orcutt Recreation as the 1969 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Queen. Ford’s performance in the pageant competition featured her skills as a world-class trampolinist, and she is still the only Miss America contestant to do so. After her reign as Miss America, she received her bachelor’s degree in physical education and taught elementary P.E. for many years. Now she still coaches golf and basketball.
