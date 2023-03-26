67 Days to Rodeo ...
Ted Cassidy as “Lurch the Butler” from ABC’s The Addams Family attended the Elks Rodeo Parade in 1965. He was dressed in full costume and he, along with co-star Jackie Coogan (“Uncle Fester”), crowned Sandra Ann Hyatt of Santa Ynez as queen. Cassidy was new to acting when he got the role as the faithful butler, but his height (6 ft, 9 in) and deep voice soon became his hallmark throughout his three decades of acting.
