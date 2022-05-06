Locals turned out at Ryon Memorial Park Friday afternoon to kick off a return to tradition with Lompoc's 69th annual Flower Festival.

The weekend event is slated to run through Sunday, featuring games, carnival rides, vendors, food booths and a schedule of live musical performances by area musicians.

Admission to the three-day event is $5 after 1 p.m. Friday and $5 all day Saturday and Sunday. Children under 12 are free, and admission for mothers is free on Sunday, Mother's Day.

The festival, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, has made an almost full return, except for the town's Flower Festival parade that typically is held Saturday during the weekend event.

The Lompoc Flower Festival Association, which organizes the event, cited financial constraints as the primary reason for the parade's cancellation.

For a list of participating food vendors and the live entertainment schedule, visit lompocvalleyfestivals.com.

