71 Days to Rodeo ...
It was a hairy good year for the first Beard-A-Reno competition in 1960. A little beard told us that there were approximately 1,000 entries vying to win one of the 10 categories. Clarence Mideiros won first in the All-Around.
Signups are now open at our office to compete in the 61st Annual Beard-A-Reno! The deadline to enter the competition is Friday, April 7 and the dinner and judging will be held on Saturday, May 20.
#beardoreno #contest #sixties #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown