Beard-a-Reno
Back row, from left, Clarence Mideiros (all-around), Bob Breeze (best western characterization), Mead McCoy (grayest), Tubby Ontiveros (wildest). Front row, from left, Gary Cossa (best attempt), Jim Draper (reddest), Art Dutra (most original), Louie Leppo (blackest)

 From Ted Scott’s book “Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade”

71 Days to Rodeo ...

It was a hairy good year for the first Beard-A-Reno competition in 1960. A little beard told us that there were approximately 1,000 entries vying to win one of the 10 categories. Clarence Mideiros won first in the All-Around.

Signups are now open at our office to compete in the 61st Annual Beard-A-Reno! The deadline to enter the competition is Friday, April 7 and the dinner and judging will be held on Saturday, May 20.

