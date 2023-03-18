75 Days to Rodeo ...
The Elks #1538 Officers’ Mounted Posse rode in the 1954 Elks Rodeo Parade. Featured from left to right: Reldon Dunlap, Wayne Warner and William Rice. All three men worked diligently to put on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade by serving as chairmen on various committees. Dedication and passion drove them then, and it continues to drive us now to put on the best show we can!
#elkslodge #mountedposse #fifties #santamaria #smelksrodeo #rodeotradition #elksrec #80daycountdown