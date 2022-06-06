The 79th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo saw record crowds during its four-day run, which wrapped up Sunday afternoon at the Elks Unocal Event Center.
“Record crowds. We’re back to record numbers. It was good to see all the people come out,” said Elks Exalted Ruler Matt Rodriguez.
“The entire four-day run was sold out before opening night – more than 7,500 people for each performance,” said Elks Recreation Committee President Peter Sterling. “It’s an absolute success. Every year we’ve made it bigger and better than ever and this year was no exception.”
“Our team did Santa Maria proud,” said Elks Rodeo Chief Operations Officer Tina Tonascia. “We had more than 100 of the country’s best cowboys and cowgirls performing over the weekend. They put on a great show and made sure our thousands of fans got their money’s worth.”
“It all ended with Sunday Fun Day,” said Hall of Fame rodeo announcer Bob Tallman. “That’s when we crowned champions in each of the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) and WPRA (Women’s Professional Rodeo Association) events, but there were championship performances each and every day.”
The Xtreme Bronc Riders led off each of the four performances.
It’s one of the wildest of Wild West events, where a three-man team has to stop, saddle, and ride a bucking horse to the finish line in under two minutes.
Team members are often dragged around the arena and many of the riders, although managing to get aboard, found themselves face-planted right back in the Event Center’s award-winning dirt.
After four runs, the Santa Ynez-based trio from TeamAgin.com – brothers Wade and Trace Agin and rider DJ Stoneburner – won the champion’s belt buckles, custom shotguns, Yeti coolers, and of course, a share of the nearly $130,000 in total prize money split among the top performers in each event.
“It’s always our goal to win but it’s extra special for us to be able to do it before our hometown crowd,” said Trace Agin.
Baker City, Oregon, cowboy Jesse Brown nailed a 4.5-second run in steer wrestling Saturday night, and added to his 4.6-second time in his first go-round, Brown’s 9.1-second total earned him the event title.
Clements cowboy Clayton Bigelow posted an 87-point ride aboard Cat Caller Saturday night for the winning ride in bareback riding.
A unique and totally local event was next to crown its champions when Santa Maria Elks team ropers had their championship round.
The son and father team of Tucker and Rob Donlon won local bragging rights, topping second-place finishers Luis Ramirez and John Stamford and third-place Butch Pope and Jim Fleming.
The PRCA team roping championship went to Jeff Flenniken and Jake Minor. Los Olivos native Cody Snow, who got his start at the Minetti Mini Rodeo, and Wesley Thorp finished second.
Two of the top three saddle bronc rides happened during Sunday’s finale.
San Luis Obispo’s Q McWhorter hit an 85.5-point ride aboard California Dreamin’ to win the event. Reed Neely’s 82-point ride Sunday was good for third. Cade Bruno’s 85.5-point ride on Thursday held up for second.
Creston’s Taylor Santos won the second round of tie down roping with a 9.1-second run, but it wasn’t enough to catch Brushton Minton, who won the title with a two-round total of 20.8 seconds.
Jaden Cowan won the ladies breakaway roping with a 3.3-second run, edging Allie Haskins’ 3.4 second pass.
In another all-local event, Sadie Grant won the 13-17 year-old junior breakaway roping with a 3.6 second time and Adrian Cervantes’s 4.3-second pass won in the 12-and-under breakaway.
Morro Bay’s Katie Pascoe had a 17.17-second barrel race Thursday night and it held up through the weekend to earn her the title.
And the bulls kept their winning streak going, beating the cowboys 29-2 over the rodeo’s four-day run.
Wade Berg won the event with a 77-point ride Saturday night and Ray Mayo’s 75 on Thursday was good for second place.
The biggest winners were local non-profit groups and the Golden Circle of Champions.
The three rodeo queen candidates raised a total of $505,302 that will go right back to local non-profit groups, and the Golden Circle raised more than $100,000 that will be given to local families with children battling pediatric cancer.
“We had a great rodeo. The grounds were great. All the cowboys and cowgirls love running in this arena,” said head groundskeeper Joey Silva. “We had the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen for a Thursday night – sold-out shows all weekend. It’s not just one person that does this, it’s Team Santa Maria.”
“It was an incredible four days. It was awesome,” said Elks Rec Vice President and Arena Director Scott Parsons. “Awesome competition, the community came out in such a big way to show its support – we couldn’t put on this event without the community’s support. A huge thanks to all our volunteers, we couldn’t do this without them. I can’t wait for our 80th next year. We’ll see you there.”
“It feels amazing. I’m on top of the world right now,” said Tonascia. “To put on back-to-back rodeos plus hosting our Haunted Halloween and Christmas in the Country in just six months – it’s incredible. I can’t believe we did it and we couldn’t have done it without the hard work of all our Santa Maria Elks and countless volunteers.
“I’m going to give them all a whole week off. Then we’ve got to get busy to get ready for our Fourth of July Fireworks Show,” she said.