805 Undocufund sends out first round of stimulus checks to undocumented families

Undocumented families on the Central Coast are beginning to receive donation-funded stimulus checks of $1,200 from the nonprofit disaster relief group 805 Undocufund — an effort to assist those who are ineligible for federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2017 by local grassroots community organizations, 805 Undocufund has raised over $1 million since the end of March to cover stimulus checks for families and individuals in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, with thousands of individuals applying to receive aid.

Future Leaders of America, the McCune Foundation, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP) originally created the fund to assist undocumented individuals affected by the Thomas fire and Montecito mudslides, raising over $2 million for affected families.

Executive Director of Future Leaders of America Eder Gaona-Macedo said the fund was reopened throughout 2018 and 2019 to meet community need following additional disasters, such as the Woolsey and Hill fires and the Easy and Maria fires, and expanded again in 2020 as organizers began to see the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on undocumented families.

"We knew COVID-19 was going to overwhelm our communities." Gaona-Macedo said. "We reopened the 805 Undocufund on March 27, and since then we’ve had over 7,000 people sign up to receive financial assistance ... we were definitely overwhelmed with the number of people that signed up, and that's due to the impacts of COVID-19."