Eighties soft-rock duo Air Supply is headed to the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez on their “The Lost in Love Experience” tour to perform their catalog of smash hit love songs in the Samala Showroom on Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Graham Russell and Australian lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, who met in 1975 and formed Air Supply in Melbourne, Australia, are known for the trademark sound comprised of Russell’s compositions and Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice.

Their greatest hits include eight top-five Billboard Hot 100 songs “Lost in Love” (1979), “All Out of Love” (1980), “Every Woman in the World” (1980), “The One That You Love” (No. 1, 1981), “Here I Am” (1981), “Sweet Dreams” (1982), “Even the Nights Are Better” (1982) and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” (1983).

According to reports, the duo was one of the first western groups to tour China, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, where they still have a strong following. They have also performed in England, Ireland, Israel, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.

To date, the group has released 17 studio albums, 13 compilation albums, four live albums and 27 singles.

Tickets to the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

The Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.