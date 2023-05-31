80th annual Elks Rodeo Parade moves to a new time

It is said you can’t fool Mother Nature.

So maybe you just work with her.

The typical hazy Santa Maria Saturday mornings in early June gave the Elks Rodeo Parade committee an idea – maybe they should change the starting time.

“We’re starting a little later this year. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 3,” said Parade Committee Chairman Jaime Flores. “Last year, it was overcast with a light mist on the Saturday morning of the parade. That’s not unusual around here this time of the year, so we thought ‘Why not just start the parade a little later? People will get the chance to sleep in a bit longer and the sun can work its magic and burn off some of that haze.

“The people should still get out early to get the best spots to watch. Hopefully the weather will cooperate but the later start time should help and give it a little more time for the sunshine to come through.”

For the first time, the Rodeo Parade will have two grand marshals, Olivia and Keith Bugal.

“You couldn’t ask for two better people, two of the best representatives of the Santa Maria Elks, Elks Rodeo and Parade, the entire community,” said Flores. “We all love them so much. They do so much for the community – not just the Elks. Olivia and Keith are the perfect choice to be our parade grand marshals.”

The crowds lining Broadway will see 100 entries in this year’s parade; high school and junior high bands, Folklorico dancers, floats, the Elks Queen candidates, local politicians including Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, the City Council, county 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, local, state and national Elks dignitaries, local Little League teams, gymnasts, the Boys & Girls Club, Shriners, police and sheriffs with a mounted horse team, and more.

“It’s a great way for local people to take part,” said Elks Recreation President Peter Sterling. “You don’t have to be a cowboy or cowgirl to be in the parade.”

“We’re really excited that we’ll be having between 15 and 20 new faces – new groups – to help us help them build new traditions. We know, once they’ve marched or ridden down Broadway for the first time, with all those people waving and cheering them on, they’ll be back again and again.”

Flores owns Central City Entertainment, a company that puts on a number of local festivals including the ever-popular Beerfest, and is also a Farmers Insurance agent.

He’s been a member of the Santa Maria Elks for 13 years and is in his third year on the Rodeo Committee, the second as chairman.

“I was fortunate enough to be selected Rodeo Committee Chairman,” said Flores. “It’s a big honor. It’s a lot of work but I love it.

“I’m a Santa Maria native. I grew up going to the parade. My favorite part is going down Broadway, watching all the families – moms and dads who bring out their kids. It makes them so happy. As a kid who grew up here, I want to continue to bring joy to those families, and, you know, Broadway will be packed but we can always find room for a few more people. Everyone should come on out.”

The Parade rolls off at 10 a.m. but the participants will assemble much earlier.

They’ll line up on East and West Mill streets beginning at 8 a.m.

“I won’t say that getting everyone into the proper order is like herding cats – but you can,” said Flores.

The Rodeo Parade follows its traditional route, from Mill Street south about a mile and a half to Enos, ending with a participant luncheon in the Community Bank of Santa Maria parking lot.

The annual Parade Street Fair will be held there as well.

The parade will be broadcast live on the local CW station. It will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will officially step off after Vincenza “Vinny” Caicco sings the national anthem.

It will later be re-broadcast at 3 p.m. on KSBY-TV.

As with the Elks Rodeo, the parade is also a competition.

A half dozen awards are up for grabs for the best-of-the-best entries.

The Sweepstakes Float award goes to the best overall float; the Grand Sweepstakes winner is awarded to the best musical unit; the Mayor’s Trophy goes to the best community entry; the Exalted Ruler’s Trophy goes to the most outstanding equestrian individual; the Bobby Acquistapace Memorial Trophy goes to the best mounted group; the Chairman’s Choice award will go to the best youth entry.

“The Parade is back, bigger and better than ever,” said Flores. “We couldn’t do it without all the volunteers and sponsors. They are really the people who make it a great event.

“We want to make this an amazing event that everyone will talk about for years and years to come so come on out and show your support for the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade. It’s going to be a great time.”