Solvang's annual Danish Days celebration returns for its 86th year on Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17, offering a complete cultural immersion experience in the heart of downtown Solvang that invites attendees to “live like Vikings.”

Since 1936 when the annual festival first made its debut, locals have gathered each year to commemorate the village’s iconic Danish heritage through authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities.

The traditional three-day event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. with a live downtown concert, axe-throwing fun, a Viking beer and wine garden and an evening torchlight parade.

On Saturday, Solvang's famous aebleskiver will take center stage for the annual Æbleskiver Breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by a list of activities including the Solvang Danish Days LEGO Building Competition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Danish Days Parade at 2:30 p.m.

Sunday will again feature an aebleskiver breakfast, followed by completion of the LEGO competition, an aebleskiver-eating contest featuring competitive eater Raina Huang, and a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m.

To purchase event tickets and view the preliminary 2023 Solvang Danish Days weekend schedule, visit www.SolvangDanishDays.org