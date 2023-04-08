Lompoc's eighth annual Spring Garden Tour hosted by the Alpha Club will take place Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 4 p.m., featuring four local properties to be leisurely toured.
According to club chair Donna Dimock, this year's event is "something a little different."
Event attendees will be invited to take a self-guided tour of four properties, including Lompoc Valley Cooling for a firsthand glimpse of how fresh vegetables from local fields are processed for the stores.
Refreshments will be served during the tour at the Lompoc Alpha Club, located at 704 E. Ocean St.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling club members Maxine at 805-736-1645, or Donna at 805-736-3390.
Tickets are also available at Lompoc Valley Florist, 322-A North H Street, and Elna’s Dress Shop, 1673 Copenhagen Dr. in Solvang.