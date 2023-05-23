9 Days to Rodeo ...
The Elks Wagon Posse drives by during the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo Parade in 1958. Seated in the back row is Blake Cauvet (Exalted Ruler) and John Murray (Esteemed Leading Knight). In front of them are James Brians (Esquire) and Dick Gaunt (Inner Guard) with Sergeant Dacey as teamster.
The 80th Anniversary Rodeo Parade will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. Check out the website theelksrodeoparade.com for more information.
