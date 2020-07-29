91 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County; SLO County offers school waiver program

San Luis Obispo County

An additional 21 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County as well as another COVID-19 death, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

While the county's death count of 12 remains relatively low compared to other areas, Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein pointed out that four deaths have occurred just in the last week, all connected to an outbreak at Vineyard Halls Health Center in Templeton.

Despite still being on the state's COVID-19 monitoring list and restricted from resuming in-person school in the fall, San Luis Obispo County has begun offering state-provided waivers to elementary schools that would permit them to override the state restrictions.

According to Borenstein, waivers can be granted to public school district superintendents and equivalent leaders at charter, private and parochial schools, after consulting with parent, community and labor organizations.

Part of the reason this is permitted, Borenstein said, is that young children are shown to be less susceptible to the virus.

"Science tells us they are much less at risk for getting the disease, passing it to each other, passing it to their parents and teachers," Borenstein said at a Wednesday press conference.

Public Health officials in Santa Barbara County, on the other hand, have said they will not offer the waiver to county elementary schools at this time, due to the county's ever-increasing case numbers.