We know for at least 7,000 years humans have wondered about, and at times obsessed over, the aging process and whether there is some way to slow, stop or reverse it.

The ancient historian, Herodotus, spoke of a fountain containing a special kind of water, in the land of the Macrobians whom he called “the tallest and handsomest” of all people, and who supposedly had an average life span of 120 years.

Written accounts of the life of Alexander the Great describe him crossing the Land of Darkness in search of a restorative spring known as the Water of Life.

When the Spanish explorers arrived in “the New World” some 2,000 years later, the native Arawak people told them of a land of great wealth and prosperity and a fountain with healing waters.

When the Spaniards asked where this place was, the natives pointed out to the sea and said, it’s over there — meaning not here — which always sounded to me like an attempt to divert and redirect the invaders. Some, like Ponce de Leon, took the bait and went in search of this mythical place with its magical properties.

In Greek Mythology, Eos, the Goddess of the Dawn, took the Prince of Troy as her lover, and in sharing her bed with him, shared her light with the world of mortals. The prince wanted their love affair to last forever, so he asked her for immortality. She didn’t have the authority to grant the wish, so she asked Zeus if, as a favor to her, he would do it.

Zeus gave the man the gift of eternal life … but not eternal youth. The man got old, lost his strength, mobility, and faculties, and was condemned to suffer the maladies of old age forever.

Eternal youth, on the other hand, is a concept dealing in conscious health and vitality, physical fitness, spiritual practice, dietary awareness and discipline, disease prevention, life extension, and wellness.

The latest biochemical breakthrough in this area comes from a 10-year-long study at Columbia University in which the amino acid, taurine, when injected into animals, was shown to increase average lifespan by 10-12 percent. In addition to living longer, the animals lived healthier longer as exhibited by healthier immune systems, digestive systems and musculoskeletal systems.

The next step in the study is to test it out on humans. If similar results were to be reported, we’re talking an additional 8-10 years of healthy living! If that turns out to be the case, then we can add taurine to the growing list of foods, spices, lifestyle factors and chemical ingredients that support longer, healthier living.

Doctors and nutritionists are wary though, because the main dietary sources of taurine are protein-rich animal foods. Their concern is that, in an attempt to get more taurine into their diet, people will rush out and start eating more animal protein, which has already been positively linked to higher rates of mortality and increased incidence of virtually every major disease.

Isn’t that always the case with technological breakthroughs — that they make things better on one hand and worse on the other?

The true breakthrough comes — not from mindlessly taking a pill — but from raising our awareness, changing our thoughts, behaviors, words, and our world from the inside out.

I often get disgusted by how society and the media place such focus on youth and appearance, but I am equally bothered by how ordinary, average, everyday people insist on getting old and being old, feeling old, looking old, thinking old, and talking old.

We possess the tools and the knowledge to live longer, healthier lives, but the real key to youthful living is in our hearts and minds and spirits.

Do we denigrate dreams, deride hopes, dismiss ideals and disparage enthusiasm in favor of cynicism, scorn, lethargy and bitterness? Have we given up trying and learning and laughing?

These, more than the aches and pains of the body, are the true distinctions of being old. They are the actual impediments to becoming or remaining young and beautiful.

