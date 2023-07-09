While packing for our trip, I got to wondering about the history of vacations.

I figured they probably arose out of the Industrial Revolution when people worked long hours — six-to-seven days a week — in grimy factories, at jobs they didn’t love, but, nonetheless, were grateful for.

But a quick internet search revealed that people, or I should say rich people, have been taking vacations for at least a thousand years. These were often retreats to the countryside or some novel destinations, where they would spend weeks or months — relaxing, reading, writing, or engaging in various leisure or educational activities.

In the U.S., the introduction of passenger trains in the first half of the 19th century made travel a possibility for a growing number of people, even if it was just a short jaunt to the beach for a day or two. Still, few people went on vacations, and fewer still during the Civil War years.

By the end of the century, with more people transitioning from agricultural to industrial jobs, even the most demanding of bosses realized that you have to give workers days off now and then if you expect them to maintain even a modicum of productivity and mental clarity. Some even gave a little subsidy or bonus to the workers to help them get away.

As labor unions gained power, they started negotiating for better working conditions, including vacation policies. Medical professionals, recognizing the health benefits of vacations, started encouraging their patients to take time off.

For most people, though, there was a sharp decline in leisurely family getaways during the Depression and WWII, so it wasn’t until about 1950 that family vacations as we know them arrived to the mainstream of the middle class.

Throughout the ‘50s, car sales increased, the interstate highway system was constructed, commercial air travel became more popular, Disneyland and other amusement parks opened up, and credit cards were introduced on a large scale — and issued to anyone with a regular-paying job.

All these things, together, along with evolving work policies that offered vacation time, paid or not, contributed to the burgeoning vacation industry.

Escapes out to the country — to the shore, to lakes and rivers, mountains and forests, national parks, or family cottages, for rest and relaxation, have long been popular as vacation destinations. But along the way, people started choosing to also vacation in cities, to engage in exciting activities like Broadway plays, Las Vegas casinos, museums, concerts, sporting events and cultural festivals such as Mardi Gras. This led to the proliferation of large hotels and resorts.

In our family, vacations were the result of, or maybe were made possible by, the geographical dispersion of our relatives. We’d go visit, and stay with an aunt in Arizona, and uncle in Kentucky, or relatives in New Jersey or Ohio. It made it affordable, and in this way, I got to know America through its highways and rest stops, and learn of the regional and cultural distinctions.

In those days, my dad would take all his vacation time at once, two or three weeks at a time.

With dual-income households now the norm, it’s harder for both breadwinners to be away at the same time, and easier, thanks to technology, to “check in” at work and attend to calls or emails. As a result, more people are taking more vacations during the year, but in shorter durations.

Recent statistics show that more than half of Americans do not use all their allotted vacation days. The reasons range from fear of losing their jobs to laziness to poor planning to just plain ol’ can’t afford it. We’re self-employed, so we’re not necessarily afraid of losing our jobs, but it also means there’s no such thing as paid vacation.

The “average” American (us included) spends more for a day of vacation than they earn for a day of work. In one sense, it puts you further in the hole, but we have adopted and embraced the mindset that the value of the experience and the ensuing rejuvenation that comes from an occasional vacation exceeds the monetary expenditures or savings.

