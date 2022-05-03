The commercial kitchen at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley in Los Olivos now is available to the wider community after Santa Barbara County officials recently issued a permit granting its public use.

The SYV Community Kitchen, located inside the parish hall adjacent to the church, was a longtime vision in the making, spanning years of extensive planning, renovations and work toward getting the necessary approvals from county Environmental Health Services, according to a church spokeswoman.

The Rev. Randall Day of St. Mark's said the upgraded kitchen was designed to serve as a hub for a wide range of programs addressing local and countywide food insecurity, and also will provide an economic opportunity for low-income families who want to increase their take-home pay through cottage food ventures.

“Our hope for the SYV Community Kitchen at St. Mark’s is that it will not only feed the community but build the community and bring people together," he said. "We see ourselves as part of the wider community and help meet its needs through a variety of offerings."

Meet the kitchen director St. Mark's will hold an Open House — "A Toast to the SYV Community Kitchen" — from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 16. The public is invited to view the completion of the community kitchen project and welcome kitchen director Amy Derryberry. St. Mark's Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. at Alamo Pintado Avenue in Los Olivos. To learn more about the kitchen, visit smitv.info/SYVCK.

The permit opens up new avenues for the space to be used as a home base for meal preparation for those in need, while serving as a place for microbusinesses and startups to prepare and process their goods.

Amy Derryberry, former executive director of Veggie Rescue, will head up the kitchen’s activities as director of the SYV Community Kitchen, gleaning from her experience with Veggie Rescue — a local nonprofit that works to reduce food waste by collecting fresh fruits, vegetables and prepared food from local farms, farmers markets, backyards and businesses, and delivering the produce to nonprofit organizations and schools which feed community members in need.

Derryberry said the presence of the kitchen in the community lies in its potential to serve the Santa Ynez Valley region in a number of ways, "while continuing to provide no-fee space for nonprofit and community-based groups."

Other ideas for its use include: a recovery kitchen to preserve and repackage cleaned and rescued foods; a home for collaborative feeding programs such as a Saturday breakfast or holiday dinners; a training venue where people can learn to work in a certified commercial kitchen for local restaurants; a meal preparation site for off-site feeding programs such as the summer Picnic in the Park program for children; a venue for teaching children and adults learn how to cook economically, efficiently and nutritionally; and a low or no-cost alternative for individuals needing a commercial kitchen for startups and microbusinesses.

"I envision a bustling kitchen," Derryberry said.