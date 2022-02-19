Last night, I got a call from an old friend and during our conversation, he brought up the idea of karma. He said, “People think karma is punishment, or some sort of moral justice system, but I think of it almost as a tutor or a teacher that supplies us with the information we need when we need it. How we live our lives is the result of our karma; it’s our information in action.”

His inclination to discuss karma brought to mind an episode from many years ago when the founder and publisher of the first rock 'n' roll magazine, Crawdaddy, and the author of my favorite pop psychology/philosophy book, "Das Energi," invited me to accompany him on a trip to Chicago to attend and participate in Book Expo, the book publishing industry’s annual convention and national trade show.

The show was set up in two large halls. One hall had elaborate displays, exhibitions, food and refreshments, and was where all the major publishers were set up. The other hall was bare and unadorned with folding chairs and tables for the smaller presses and independent publishers, and was where we were, though we could freely stroll back and forth between the two rooms.

When we finished setting up our booth, which included about 10 or so of his titles and two of mine, he pulled me aside and directed my attention to some people standing in the aisle and at nearby tables.

“Look at the strain on their faces,” he said. “They are silently suffering because they’ve spent all this money to travel here from all over the country and to pay for the registration, hotel, meals, etc., and now they feel pressure to make something happen to justify their investment.”

He said, “You don’t need to worry about that and neither do I because just by virtue of us being here, we have fulfilled our karma. We’ve done our part, so now we can relax, enjoy and whatever happens, happens.”

That was such a gift because, otherwise, I too would likely have experienced that same stress and strain over those next few days.

While he and my friend from last night may not have been thinking about or describing karma in the same way, both were comfortable and compelled to ruminate upon it.

Some people hear the word “karma,” and immediately think of Hindu religion or Buddhist philosophy, but I think it’s one of those words, like spirit or vibe, that has transcended the esoteric meaning, and now has been accepted into the general lexicon. The present day nonreligious, nonthreatening pronouncement and interpretation of karma is: What goes around comes around, both the bad and the good.

While its usage in everyday language is new on the tongues of corporate executives and news broadcasters, “karma” has long been part of pop culture.

In 1970, karma made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, when John Lennon warned of it in his song, “Instant Karma.” Boy George and his band Culture Club shot to No. 1 in 1983 and stayed there for a whopping six weeks with “Karma Chameleon,” which was the biggest-selling single of the year. And others, including Alicia Keys, Radiohead and the Black-Eyed Peas, have had songs with “karma” in the title.

The director/writer-actor Harold Ramis, who called himself Buddhish because his parents were Zen Buddhist and Jewish, described his movie, “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, as a lesson in karma where one finds redemption through change and growth.

I’m not one to say what karma is or isn’t, or to suggest that it should be embraced or discussed, but, in my view, any teaching or concept that spurs us on to be more conscious and more well-intentioned in our actions and words, and that offers hope of us changing the script and manifesting different results in our lives, is a valuable tool that can serve us — in our personal and professional development, and our spiritual and social evolution.