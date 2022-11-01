Local artist Jess Beebe and her father, Dennis Beebe, are in the final stages of repainting two monument signs located at both ends of Solvang.
With permission from the City and reimbursement for paint, the pair volunteered to give the signs a refresh months ago, and the work is still in progress, said Dennis Beebe.
He noted that it's been "quite a job" as his daughter works to put the finishing touches to the iconic mermaid seal.
"The sign at west-end needed extensive sanding," said Beebe, "perhaps four-to-five previous coats of paint of different colors."
He said the goal is to complete the project in the coming weeks — "although my previous estimates were blown by things like COVID and a heat wave."
"It’s been a labor of love for months, on and off," Beebe added.