'A lot of unfinished challenges': Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne focused on infrastructure, quality of life in re-election bid

When Jenelle Osborne made the decision to enter local politics in 2016 by running for a seat on the Lompoc City Council, she said she was motivated by encouragement from community members and a desire to bring about real positive change for the city.

Although she succeeded in that campaign and was elected mayor just two years later, Osborne noted this month that those motivations are not only still present but have grown even stronger.

It’s because of them, particularly during a year that has been dominated both locally and nationally by health crises and social unrest, that Osborne said she felt obligated to seek another two-year term in the mayor’s seat.

“There are a lot of unfinished challenges that I’d like to see through,” she said.

A large part of Osborne’s 2020 platform is focused on community and improving infrastructure to foster racial and economic equity within the city as it attempts to rebound from the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osborne, who is running against Councilman Victor Vega in the Nov. 3 election, said she believes her leadership could be especially vital in helping Lompoc move forward.

“I think it’s critical that the community really choose the kind of people and personality they want representing the city,” she said. “The job of mayor is really to be a community advocate for the city, for the residents and for the businesses. Is that person a bridge builder? Is it someone who listens and tries to bring everyone to the table that could potentially create success? Or is it an individual who is looking behind them, wishing for things that used to be, and pointing out failures and doesn’t see the ability for our community to succeed?”